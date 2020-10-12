Bridgeville man arrested on weapons, traffic charged

BRIDGEVILLE — An 18-year-old Bridgeville resident was arrested on weapons and traffic charges Sunday night.

According to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper, at approximately 9:10, troopers responded to Deer Forest Road in Bridgeville for a report of a black Chevrolet Silverado driving erratically. Officers contacted the 65-year-old male victim, who advised that the car was doing burnouts on the road in front of his residence, she said.

Fredrick Norwood

As the victim was observing the pickup truck, he used a flashlight he was holding to view the operator, at which time the vehicle began moving toward him, Cpl. Pepper said. In response, the victim threw the flashlight at the rear bumper, and the truck traveled approximately 50 yards down the roadway before stopping.

The driver, later identified as Fredrick Norwood, looked out the truck window and asked the victim if he threw something at the truck. The victim then heard what he thought to be the sound of a shotgun being cocked inside the vehicle, before the operator drove away, Cpl. Pepper said.

During their investigation, troopers found the vehicle and Mr. Norwood on Cedar Corner Road in Bridgeville.

Upon contact with Mr. Norwood, a strong odor of alcohol was detected, police said, and beer cans were observed in the bed and interior of the truck.

Also observed in plain view inside the Silverado were a 20-gauge shotgun and a 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun, Cpl. Pepper said. One slug was found in the chamber of the 20-gauge shotgun, she added.

Mr. Norwood was taken into custody without further incident and charged with two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, first-degree reckless endangering, possession of a firearm while under the influence, unlawfully loading a firearm, driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to have required insurance and failure to possess a license, police said.

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on a $51,703 cash bond.