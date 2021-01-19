Bridgeville man charged following crash

HARRINGTON — A 21-year-old Bridgeville man was arrested on multiple criminal and traffic charges following an early morning crash Sunday.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said Brandon L. Palmer was contacted at approximately 4:10 a.m. after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 13 in the area of Winkler Road in Harrington. He was the sole occupant of a 2021 Nissan Versa, police said, and a strong odor of marijuana was allegedly detected coming from the vehicle. As a result, a criminal investigation ensued, according to authorities.

Brandon L. Palmer

Police said an inventory search of the vehicle was conducted prior to being towed, and the following items were located:

Taurus 9mm revolver with an obliterated serial number;

Approximately 9.43 grams of marijuana;

Drug paraphernalia; and

Approximately $1,139 in suspected drug proceeds.

Mr. Palmer was charged with possession of drugs with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a weapon with a removed, obliterated or altered serial number, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, driving under the influence, failure to have insurance identification in possession, failure to have registration in possession, failure to remain in single lane and failure to have license in possession.

Mr. Palmer was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7,401 secured bond.