Bridgeville man charged in shooting case

BRIDGEVILLE — An 18-year-old Bridgeville man turned himself in to Delaware State Police on Monday regarding a shooting incident involving his father July 9, authorities said.

Damaj T. Showell was charged with first-degree reckless endangering and other offenses after his father was shot at while walking on Mill Park Drive at approximately 10 p.m., Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said. Police said the father and son had allegedly engaged in a verbal dispute earlier in the day.

Mr. Showell was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and breach of release. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $34,000 secured bond.