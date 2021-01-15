Bridgeville man charged with drug offenses

BRIDGEVILLE — A 42-year-old Bridgeville man was charged with drug offenses after Delaware State Police Governors Task Force and Probation and Parole officers responded to a residence in the 11000 block of Evans Drive for a criminal investigation, authorities said.

Jerome W. Charleston

Police said Jerome W. Charleston was the lone resident upon arrival. Approximately 6.279 grams of heroin, 7.5 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and approximately $3,941 in possible drug proceeds were located, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Mr. Charleston was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts), possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts).

Mr. Charleston was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $32,000 secured bond.