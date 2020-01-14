Bridgeville man charged with sixth DUI

James H. Comegys

SEAFORD — A 47-year-old Bridgeville man was arrested on a sixth DUI offense following a traffic stop Sunday night, authorities said.

According to Delaware State Police, James H. Comegys Jr. was reportedly driving a Ford vehicle that was seen swerving all over the roadway near northbound Sussex Highway and Bethel Concord Road. At 7:31 p.m. an arriving trooper saw a Ford Fusion come to a stop several feet past a white stop line approaching a red light, police said.

The trooper activated his emergency equipment when the driver proceeded into a parking lot and drove around the entire building before coming to a stop.

Contact was subsequently made with Mr. Comegys when the trooper observed signs that he was driving under the influence and an investigation ensued, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Troopers allegedly located drug paraphernalia along with approximately .021 grams of heroin inside the vehicle, police said.

Mr. Comegys was also charged with unlawful to tamper, or circumvent the operation of, any ignition interlock device, possession of a controlled counterfeit substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts).

Mr. Comegys was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $23,200 cash only bond.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com