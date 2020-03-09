Bridgeville man faces attempted murder charge

SEAFORD — The Delaware State Police arrested a Bridgeville man in connection with a shooting that occurred Friday night at a Seaford area bar and package store.

Rafael-Pena-Suarez

State police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said the preliminary investigation determined that troopers were dispatched to The Woodshed at 22588 Bridgeville Highway, Seaford, for a shooting incident that occurred at 10:28 p.m. Troopers located a 41-year-old male gunshot victim after a reported altercation. The victim was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to a local area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Sunday. There were no other reported injuries.

Rafael A. Pena-Suarez was developed as a suspect, Sgt. Bratz said. A subsequent search warrant was executed on Rifle Range Road, Bridgeville, on Sunday and Mr. Pena-Suarez was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with attempted murder first-degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

Mr. Pena-Suarez was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $280,000 cash bond.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Archer of the Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit by calling 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.