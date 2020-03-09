Bridgeville man sought on assault charges

BRIDGEVILLE — The Delaware State Police are attempting to locate 28-year-old Arthur J. Williams of Bridgeville, who is wanted on domestic-related felony assault charges.

Arthur J. Williams

State police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said the incident occurred at 11 p.m. Saturday, when Mr. Williams became engaged in a verbal altercation with his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend while at a residence in Bridgeville. Police said Mr. Williams physically assaulted the female victim and unlawfully restrained her, not allowing her to leave.

The suspect fled from the scene prior to troopers’ arrival. The victim was removed from the scene by EMS and was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Active warrants are currently on file charging Mr. Williams with two counts of strangulation, unlawful imprisonment and related charges.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Williams’s whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 5 by calling 302-337-1090 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.