Bridgeville pursuit leads to drug seizure

BRIDGEVILLE — A Wednesday night vehicle pursuit led to an arrest and the discovery of cocaine and heroin, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Authorities said Adam Walls, 41, of Bridgeville, was wanted on an active warrant when troopers attempted to arrest him at 7 p.m. at the Royal Farms at 18657 Sussex Highway. A trooper’s right had was injured and needed medical treatment during the contact, police said.

The vehicle Mr. Walls was driving twice stuck a patrol vehicle before leaving the area.

Mr. Walls’ vehicle traveled to a residence in the 18000 block of S. Main Street, police said. His vehicle then collided with a DSP patrol vehicle, causing significant damaged to both.

Police said Mr. Walls continued to disregard commands to shut off his vehicle and exit before being removed after a struggle.

Police said approximately 640.847 grams of heroin and 0.86 grams of cocaine were located in the vehicle.

Mr. Walls was charged with possession charges of deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Tier 3 quantity, controlled substance and with intent to deliver a controlled substance, first-degree reckless endanger (five counts), disregarding police officers signal, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest that causes injury, among other offenses. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $239,303 cash bond.