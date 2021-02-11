Bridgeville residents arrested on theft, heroin charges

Matthew John Davis

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. — On Feb. 6, deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Bethel Road in northern Dorchester County for a report of a vehicle stuck in a field. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a 32-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both residents of 19422 Handy Road in Bridgeville, Delaware.

Deputies determined the pair were persons of interest in stolen control wire incidents from three irrigation systems in the area. During a search of the persons of interest and vehicle, a small quantity of heroin was found along with paraphernalia, police said.

Jamie Isabella Reed

Jamie Isabella Reed and Matthew John Davis were charged with three counts of theft, three counts of malicious destruction of property, possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia. Mr. Davis was also charged with being a fugitive from justice as he was wanted in Delaware. Mr. Davis was held without bond and Reed was released by a court commissioner on $15,000 unsecured bond.