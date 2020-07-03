Bridgeville teen arrested on drug charges

Jul 3rd, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

BRIDGEVILLE – An 18-year-old Bridgeville teen turned himself into police following a vehicle pursuit and was charged with drug offenses on Tuesday, Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

Damaj Showell was wanted on outstanding charges when he jumped from a moving vehicle on King Road in the area of Dove Road at approximately 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, ran into nearby woods and was unable to be located, authorities said.

Damaj Showell

Mr. Showell was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in Tier 1 quantity, disregard a police officer signal, second-degree conspiracy and resisting arrest. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

Another suspect remained at large, police said.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie