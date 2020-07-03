Bridgeville teen arrested on drug charges

BRIDGEVILLE – An 18-year-old Bridgeville teen turned himself into police following a vehicle pursuit and was charged with drug offenses on Tuesday, Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

Damaj Showell was wanted on outstanding charges when he jumped from a moving vehicle on King Road in the area of Dove Road at approximately 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, ran into nearby woods and was unable to be located, authorities said.

Damaj Showell

Mr. Showell was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in Tier 1 quantity, disregard a police officer signal, second-degree conspiracy and resisting arrest. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

Another suspect remained at large, police said.