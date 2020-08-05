Bridgeville traffic stop leads to weapons charge

BRIDGEVILLE — A traffic stop led to weapons charges Tuesday.

The traffic stop occurred around 8:39 p.m. in the area of Seashore Highway and Tatman Farms Road, said Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper. A trooper on patrol saw a green Ford with a “fictitious Delaware registration plate,” and conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Food Lion, located at 9537 Bridgeville Center Road.

Jason Eskridge

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Jason Eskridge of Seaford. The trooper discovered approximately .82 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, as well as a CCI 38 Special/357 Magazine Shotshell and machete with a blade measuring approximately 10 inches that were concealed between the driver’s seat and center console, Cpl. Pepper said.

A computer check revealed Mr. Eskridge is prohibited from owning or possessing a deadly weapon due to previous convictions, Cpl. Pepper said.

Mr. Eskridge was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5 and charged with possession of firearm by person prohibited, a felony; possession of a deadly weapon by person prohibited, a felony; carrying a concealed deadly weapon, a felony; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to have insurance identification; failure to transfer registration; operation of unregistered vehicle; possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, a civil violation.

Mr. Eskridge was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on a $10,153 unsecured bond.