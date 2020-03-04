Brothers arrested on gun, drug offenses; one charged in Dover shooting

Brandon Scott

DOVER — A second arrest was made Monday in connection with a Feb. 18 shooting that left a 13-year-old boy with a graze wound to the face, authorities said.

Brandon Scott, 18, was taken into custody at his home in the 400 block of Ann Moore Street in the Eden Hill neighborhood, Dover Police said. His brother Tyler, 20, was also arrested during the search warrant execution.

Spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said a 9mm handgun was located, along with 92 rounds of ammunition, 572 bags of heroin (4.004 grams), 11 bags of marijuana totaling 12.8 grams and $1,111 in cash.

Tyler Scott

In the shooting case, police said, Brandon Scott was charged with second-degree assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, reckless endangering (four counts), criminal mischief and second-degree conspiracy. He was held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in lieu of $106,100 cash bond.

A 20-year-old Dover man, Darius Jean-Baptiste, was earlier arrested following a shooting in the area of West North Street and Simon Circle, police said. The teen was transported to Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Both Scotts were given $121,200 cash bonds for search warrant-related charges, which included possession counts of firearm during commission of a felony, with intent to deliver heroin, firearm/ammunition by person prohibited (two counts), with intent to deliver marijuana and heroin, illegal gang participation, second-degree conspiracy and drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Scott was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.

Brandon Scott received an additional $25,000 cash bond on a violation of probation count.