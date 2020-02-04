Brothers charged with drugs in Harrington stop

HARRINGTON – Two brothers were charged with drug offenses after heroin, cocaine, Ecstasy pills and marijuana were found during a Friday morning traffic stop, Harrington Police spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode said.

Brandon Bell

An initial traffic stop on U.S. 13 prompted the stop at 10:39 a.m., authorities said. Brian Bell, 32, of Millsboro, was driving and Brandon Bell, 27, of Frankford, was the passenger, police said.

Police smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, Capt. Brode said, and a search ensued after the brothers exited.

The search yielded 192 baggies of heroin weighing 0.768 grams, 0.6 grams of cocaine, two Ecstasy pills and 1.6 grams of marijuana.

Brian D. Bell

Both men were charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance Tier 1 quantity. Brian Bell was also charged with civil possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Both were arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover. Brandon Bell was released on $3,100 unsecured bond. Brian Bell, who is currently on probation was issued a $3,200 unsecured bond on all charges but was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in default of $9,000 secured bond for violation of probation administrative warrant.