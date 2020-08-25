Burglaries, thefts from Magnolia vehicles yield another arrest

MAGNOLIA — A third person has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries and thefts from vehicles in the Magnolia area, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said Tuesday.

Dominic Hurley, 19, of Dover, turned himself in to police and was charged with two counts each of first-degree burglary and theft of a firearm, second-degree conspiracy, seven counts of theft under $1,500 and nine counts each of third-degree conspiracy and third-degree criminal trespass.

Dominic Hurley

Mr. Hurley was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $59,509 secured bond.