Burglary at Whatcoat United Methodist Church causes $5000 damage

DOVER — The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that caused an estimated $5,000 damage at the Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 341 Saulsbury Road, on Friday morning.

Dover Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Mark Hoffman said that between 6:48 a.m. and 7:14 a.m. a suspect entered the church by forcing open a door. Once inside, the suspect caused damage to church property.

Sgt. Hoffman described the suspect as a black male, wearing a dark sweatsuit with a Looney Tunes logo on the front and was last seen fleeing south towards The Preserve at Whatcoat Apartments.

The photo above shows the damage and the image above shows the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130.

Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.