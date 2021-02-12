Burglary call leads to Lincoln man’s arrest

LINCOLN — A 45-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday after police were called to the scene of a possible burglary in progress, authorities said.



Delaware State Police responded to a residence on Cedar Drive at approximately 5:09 a.m. and were told by a resident that a person had fled the area on foot in an unknown direction. Police located footprints in the snow that led away from the home to a shed on Cubbage Drive, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Elmis Salguero-Sarcedo

Police said the shed was found to be damaged and that the sound of a person inside was heard. Elmis Salguero-Sarceno was removed from the shed and then resisted arrest before being taken into custody, authorities said.



Mr. Salguero-Sarceno was charged with second-degree attempted burglary, criminal mischief under $1,000 (two counts), breach of release, third-degree burglary and resisting arrest. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 3, Georgetown, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on an $11,120 cash bond.