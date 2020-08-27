Burglary charge results from domestic incident

Paul Mast

SMYRNA — A 49-year-old Dover man was charged with first-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling following a domestic-related incident Wednesday, Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

Troopers were called to a residence on Fairmont Court at approximately 5:17 a.m. and determined that a 41-year-old woman had allegedly been physically assaulted by Paul Mast, police said. Mr. Mast allegedly broke down the front door for entry and took the woman’s cellphone while staying inside for roughly an hour, according to authorities said.

Police said Mr. Mast turned himself in at Troop 3 and was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court. He was also charged with third-degree assault and terroristic threatening and released on $7,000 unsecured bond.