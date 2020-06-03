Burglary charges filed after incidents at mall

DOVER — A 40-year-old Dover man was arrested on burglary charges following investigation into break-ins at Dover Mall last weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Corey Barlow was charged after incidents inside the Villa Shoe Store, Dover Police said. He was first contacted at 12:12 a.m. Monday and found with two boxes of new sneakers and a coat with tags, authorities said. Officers obtained information as investigation continued, spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Earlier in the evening, police said, suspects had stolen a large amount of shoes and clothing from the store.

At approximately 11 a.m. Monday, Mr. Barlow was located inside a storage area of the Villa Shoe Store after officers responded to a burglary alarm. Police said a suspect had entered the store through a damaged security gate.

Mr. Barlow was charged with two counts each of third-degree burglary, theft and criminal mischief. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $3,700 secured bond.

Police said investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stopper at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.