Burglary, other charges for Rehoboth Beach woman

Kristin Shabazz

REHOBOTH BEACH – A 33-year-old Rehoboth Beach woman was arrested on burglary and other charges following an alleged incident Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper, troopers were dispatched to the 19000 block of Central Avenue for a disorderly complaint at approximately 11:26 p.m. They were told by a 51-year-old woman that she was allowing Kristin Shabazz to stay at her residence.

The woman and Ms. Shabazz engaged in a verbal argument because Ms. Shabazz was refusing to leave the residence, police said. Ms. Shabazz allegedly threw an unknown object that struck the woman. She sustained non-life threatening injuries and did not seek medical treatment.

Police said Ms. Shabazz left the scene before troopers arrived. She was later arrested after initially entering a Burton Village Apartments residence and then being removed by someone living there, police said.

Police said Ms. Shabazz possessed a backpack that was found with approximately .05 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia inside.

Three children were inside the residence and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Ms. Shabazz was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree burglary, endangering the welfare of a child (three counts), resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief under $1,000 damage.

She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Delores J. Baylor Womens Correctional Institution on $19,100 cash bail.