Burglary suspected arrested after shoes found

Eternal Heredia

DOVER — A 25-year-old man was charged with first-degree burglary after his shoes were found at the scene Friday morning, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Officers went to a residence in the 900 block of Buck Drive for a reported robbery at 4:01 a.m., and a homeowner said she was awakened by her dogs’ growls. She then saw a black male inside her home wearing black clothing. The man then fled, police were told.

Police determined that entry had been made through an unsecured screen. Besides the shoes, a hammer was found outside the window next to a ladder allegedly used to gain entry, authorities said.

Eternal Heredia seen walking in the area with dark clothing and no shoes on despite the cool temperature, police said. He was found to be wanted on a Kent County Court of Common Pleas capias and taken into custody police said.

According to authorities, Mr. Heredia was searched and found with the exact amount of money in the same denominations that was stolen from the residence.

Police also charged Mr. Heredia with possession of burglar tools, theft under $1,500 and drug paraphernalia. He was released on an unsecured bond.