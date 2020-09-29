Camden woman charged in animal cruelty case

CAMDEN — A 65-year-old Camden woman has been charged in connection with an animal cruelty case in which 184 animals were seized, authorities announced Tuesday.

Linda Favre was arrested Sept. 23 and subsequently arraigned on 19 charges, according to the Office of Animal Welfare in a news release. She was released on her own recognizance with a court hearing pending, the OAW said.

The charges included 14 counts of cruelty or neglect of animals, said the Division of Public Health, which oversees the OAW. Additional counts include cruelly or unnecessarily killing or injuring any animal, failure to inoculate dogs/cats, failure to maintain watering receptacles as clean/sanitary once per week and failure to obtain a dog license for any dog 6 months of age or older.

Ms. Favre was ordered to not own or possess any animals until the case is resolved, the OAW said.

The OAW described the case as one of the largest in state history, and its biggest since taking control of state animal cruelty enforcement in 2016.

“The conditions these animals were subjected to were horrid,” said the OAW’s Delaware Animal Services Chief Mark Tobin.

“No animal should live like that, and unfortunately, three cats lost their lives as a result. We are grateful that this was reported, so that action could be taken. We feel good knowing the animals are in good hands and will not suffer any longer.”

The seizure was made after a tip from the public and a search warrant executed by animal welfare officers, the OAW said.

The animals were removed from a Camden-area residence and included 182 cats and one dog, along with a deceased cat, the OAW said. Two of the cats taken have died since then, according to the news release.

The animals were transferred to the state’s contracted shelter provider, the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, “where they received clean housing, nourishment and medical care.”

“Many cats suffered from conditions associated with neglect, such as malnourishment, skin issues from flea infestation, and upper respiratory infections,” according to the news release.

According to the BVSPCA, one dog and 118 cats have been placed for adoption or transferred to another shelter or rescue organization’s adoption program. Sixty-one cats remain available for adoption across the four BVSPCA campuses, the news release said.

“If you’re considering adoption, I encourage you to visit a BVSPCA shelter near you,” said OAW Executive Director Christina Motoyoshi.

“You can make a huge difference in the life of a cat that was once so neglected.”