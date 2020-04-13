Car damaged in Dover shooting incident

DOVER — A vehicle was damaged and three suspects sought following a Saturday night shooting incident in the Capitol Park neighborhood, authorities said.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said investigation determined that three black male suspects wearing masks shot at a vehicle in the area of Presidents Drive and N. Governors Boulevard at approximately 6:18 p.m..

The individuals fired multiple rounds at the vehicle which was later found unoccupied with multiple bullet holes, police said. A residence was also struck, police said.

At this time there have been no reported injuries.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective T. Ford at 698-8569.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.