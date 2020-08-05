Car engine shot multiple times

DOVER — A car was disabled after its engine compartment was shot several times, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of South New Street and Reed Street, said Sgt. Mark Hoffman, a spokesman for the Dover Police Department.

A suspect, or suspects, shot the engine compartment multiple times, disabling the vehicle, Sgt. Hoffman said. The suspect(s) fled in an unknown vehicle and a 35-year-old victim was “uncooperative with detectives trying to investigate the incident,” Sgt. Hoffman said. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.