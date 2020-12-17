Car strikes house in Camden; driver suffers minor injury

A driver suffered minor injuries when a vehicle crashed into a home in the 100 block of Brookfield Drive in Camden early Thursday, authorities said. (Submitted photo/Camden-Wyoming Fire Co.)

CAMDEN — An initial call about a tree striking a structure turned out to be far more as the Camden-Wyoming Fire Co. arrived to find a vehicle crashed into a home early Thursday, authorities said.



According to Camden-Wyoming Assistant Chief Phillip Lewis, the vehicle apparently went airborne before striking the residence in the 100 block of Brookfield Drive. The fire company received the call at approximately 4:39, he said.



“Upon Squad 41 making the response, additional information was gathered by the 911 center advising a car into the structure with a subject reported to be trapped,” according to a post on the fire company’s Facebook page.



A male driver was conscious upon arrival, and Assistant Fire Chief Lewis said an extrication took roughly five minutes to complete. The driver was then transported via ambulance to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, in Dover, he said.



Citing an ongoing investigation, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper could only confirm that “a Volvo sedan being operated by a 33-year-old male from Delaware ran off of Brookfield Drive (and) struck a sign and tree before striking the residence.



“No one inside the residence was injured, and the operator/sole occupant was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries,” she said.



Cpl. Pepper also said, “Weather and road conditions do not appear to be a contributing factor.”



Besides DSP, the Magnolia Fire Co.’s Rescue 55 truck was utilized during the response, along with a Kent County Special Operations team that worked to stabilize the structure before the car was removed, police said.



Assistant Chief Lewis said his fire company’s responders returned to the station by about 7 a.m. Capt. Richard Thomas was command officer at the scene.