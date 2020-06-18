Cash reward offered for police memorial vandalism details

DOVER — The Delaware State Troopers Association is offering a $3,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalizing the Delaware State Police Law Enforcement Memorial on U.S. 13 in Dover.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said the incident occurred sometime between the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday when the Delaware State Police Memorial was spray-painted with the words “BLACK LIVES MATTER”. The memorial is located on the Delaware State Police Headquarters complex.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Delaware State Police Troop 3, Property Crimes Unit, Detective Baker at 302-697-4454.