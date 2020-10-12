Chance to safely dispose of prescription drugs coming later this month

On Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delawareans will have the opportunity to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs as part of the National Take-Back Initiative.



The program, part of a partnership between the Delaware State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration, is an opportunity for people to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.



The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

There will six drop-off locations across the state Oct. 24.



In New Castle County, people will be able to dispose of their pills at DSP Troop 2, located at 100 Cpl. Stephen J. Ballard Way, Newark, or at Troop 9 at 414 Main St., Odessa.



In Kent County, drugs can be taken to DSP Troop 3 at 3759 S. State St., Camden.



There are three drop-off locations planned for Sussex County, including DSP Troop 4 at 23652 Shortly Road, Georgetown, Troop 5 at 9265 Public Safety Way, Bridgeville, and Troop 7 at 19444 Mulberry Knoll Road, Lewes.



The DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop-off locations during Take-Back Day. Note that the DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, the DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.



This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue, police said. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.



Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, authorities say, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.



In addition, Americans are advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards, police said.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Oct. 24 Take-Back Day event and to find year-round collection sites, go to takebackday.dea.gov.