Charges filed after Cheswold rape investigation

CHESWOLD – A 37-year-old Cheswold woman was charged with rape after investigation into alleged incidents during April through June, authorities said Thursday.

According to Cheswold Police, Jennifer Reed engaged in a relationship with a 16-year-old male in her residence. She also provided alcohol and marijuana to numerous juveniles she hosted at the home, police chief Christopher Workman said.

Jennifer Reed

Ms. Reed was charged with seven counts of fourth-degree rape involving a victim less than 18 years old, 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 12 counts of unlawful sexual contact with a person less than 18 and two counts of providing alcohol to an underage person.

Police said Ms. Reed was arraigned via video phone from Justice of the Peace Court 7. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $40,340 secured bail and given no contact orders for all juveniles involved in the case.