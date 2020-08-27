Check on welfare leads to drug arrest

MILLSBORO — A 43-year-old Lewes man was charged with drug offenses following a traffic stop for a check on his welfare, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

The alleged incident took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. as troopers were patrolling in the area of Long Neck Road, according to authorities. A vehicle was stopped in the traffic lane impeding the traffic flow in the Sea Esta Motel parking lot, police said.

William Holloman

Upon contact with William Holloman, police said a strong odor of marijuana was allegedly detected and a partially burnt marijuana blunt seen. A vehicle search yielded approximately 159.82 grams of marijuana and approximately $500 in suspected drug proceeds, police said.

Mr. Holloman was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and released on $3,500 unsecured bond.