Cherry Street home in Dover struck by gunfire

DOVER – The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting of an occupied home that took place in the 100 Block of Cherry Street early Saturday morning, said Dover Police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman.

Officers responded to the area just after midnight for a report of shots fired and a residence being struck. When police arrived, they found that the home, which was occupied by seven people, was struck at least twice by gunfire. None of the occupants were injured in the shooting incident.

Sgt. Hoffman said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.