Chimney malfunction causes Marydel blaze

MARYDEL — Two 73-year-old residents were in good condition after suffering smoke inhalation during a fire early Friday, authorities said.

The man and woman were awakened by a smoke alarm around 3:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Sandy Bend Road, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio. They were transported to Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital in Dover.

The Marydel Fire Company responded along with mutual aid companies.

The fire was caused by a malfunction inside the chimney for a wood stove, Mr. Chionchio said. The embers ignited surrounding structural wood framing for the roof.

Fire damage was estimated at $25,000.