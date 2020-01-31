City shooting spree continues with pair of Wednesday incidents

DOVER — The surge in city area shootings continued with two incidents Wednesday night, damaging a pair of homes and leaving a man sought.

Xavier Marion, 22, was wanted after allegedly discharging a firearm into the floor of his Persimmon Tree Apartments residence, Dover Police said. He then fled with the firearm at around 12:40 p.m., according to spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Xavier Marion

Since Dec. 23, Dover Police have responded to 15 shootings (two fatal) and four more occurred within the Delaware State Police jurisdiction. Eleven persons were injured overall, with homes, vehicles and a business damaged as well.

Police said Mr. Marion was alone in the apartment and the discharge was believed to be accidental.

In another case around 10:22 p.m., police were dispatched after a firearm round reportedly shattered a window at a residence in the 400 block of Sussex Avenue. Officers recovered a shell casing in the roadway in front of the home, police said.

Three people were inside the home and no injuries were reported.

In the Persimmon Tree Apartments case, a bullet nearly struck a man in the apartment below after it traveled through the ceiling and hit a wall, police said.

Pending charges against Mr. Marion include first-degree reckless endangering, possession of firearm by person prohibited and criminal mischief.

Police continue to investigate both incidents and asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.