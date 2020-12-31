Community shows support for wounded Milford officer

Personnel from the Carlisle Fire Company in Milford stand at attention in honor of the homecoming for Milford Senior Cpl. Timothy Webb Wednesday. (Delaware State News/Noah Zucker)

MILFORD — A crowd of firefighters and other locals gathered Wednesday on an overpass bridging Del. 1 outside Milford to watch a wounded officer make his way home from the hospital.

Senior Cpl. Timothy Webb, an officer with the Milford Police Department, was shot by a fugitive in Rehoboth Beach on Dec. 10 while working with the U.S. Marshals as part of the First State Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Since then, Cpl. Webb has been hospitalized. But there has been an outpouring of support from the community.

Donations and kind words were aggregated by a Facebook page called TJW #5107 Strong.

Carlisle Fire Company, the volunteer fire department in Milford, has also shown a great deal of support for the fallen officer. They brought several engines out to the overpass to welcome Cpl. Webb home.

“Everybody’s just been waiting for him to come home,” said Ryan Knowles, the department’s deputy chief. “We’re just supporting the police department.”

About 40 locals who wanted to support Cpl. Webb and the police department came out on Wednesday. Those ranks included some of Cpl. Webb’s personal friends.

“I enjoy hanging out with him,” Robb Warfel said of the corporal. “He’d give you the shirt off his back. He answers his phone when you call. Advice, whatever you need, he’s there.”

A Milford police car escorts the homecoming for Cpl. Webb. (Delaware State News/Noah Zucker)

Mr. Warfel, the owner and vice president of Warfel Construction, said he met Cpl. Webb over a decade ago when he built the officer’s house.

“He lives behind me and we have remained friends,” Mr. Warfel said.

He’s had the opportunity to speak to Cpl. Webb on the phone while he’s been hospitalized. Mr. Warfel said he seems to be in good spirits.

“I believe he’s getting better every day,” he said.

Mr. Warfel said the officer has one child, a 7-year-old son.

“He likes to take his son out to the sandbar. They like to fish. They like to be on the boat. They like to go to the beach,” Mr. Warfel said.

He said the family also likes to “go deer hunting and play with the dogs.”

Staff writer Noah Zucker can be reached at nzucker@newszap.com.