Conaway sentenced to additional year; former UD athlete convicted of fourth-degree rape in 2019

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown resident Clay D. Conaway was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison for a previous third-degree unlawful sexual contact conviction, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.

Clay D. Conaway

That was the state’s request and is the maximum sentence for the offense, DOJ spokesman Mat Marshal said. It will be served concurrently with a previous sentence in a separate conviction, the DOJ said.



In November 2019, Conaway, a former University of Delaware baseball player, was sentenced to five years in prison, plus one year of home confinement and two years of probation upon release, for fourth-degree rape, the DOJ said.



The Associated Press reported earlier that Conaway was accused of sexually assaulting six women between September 2013 and July 2018. Delaware State Police made the arrest.



According to Delaware VINE, Conaway, 24, is incarcerated at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.