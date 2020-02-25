Connecticut motorist facing gun, drug charges

HARRINGTON — A 23-year-old Connecticut man was charged with gun and drug offenses following a traffic stop early Monday, Harrington Police spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode said.

Jovaughn Alphonse

Driving alone in a vehicle, Jovaughn Alphonse was initially stopped for a traffic violation at 12:06 a.m. on U.S. 13, authorities said. An odor of marijuana was detected upon contact, police said.

A vehicle search located a loaded 9mm handgun that was within Mr. Alphonse’s reach and 3.13 pounds of marijuana, police said. Mr. Alphonse was then taken into custody and transported to the Harrington Police Department for processing and arraignment via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover.

Police charged Mr. Alphonse with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by person prohibited, possession of a controlled substance Tier 1 quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and no person shall use an electronic communication device with vehicle in motion, authorities said.

Mr. Alphonse was then committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in default of $15,501 secured bond.