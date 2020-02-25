Convicted Dover policeman resigns: Frederick J. Pierce was charged after fatal 2018 crash

DOVER — A Dover Police officer resigned Monday, three days after a jury convicted him of causing a fatal crash while off duty in 2018.

Frederick J. Pierce

Frederick J. Pierce, 30, of Magnolia was charged after a five-vehicle crash left a 44-year-old Kenton woman dead.

A jury returned a guilty verdict Friday in Superior Court for second-degree vehicular homicide, third-degree vehicular assault, speeding (84 in a 55 mph zone) and a cell phone civil violation, the Delaware Department of Justice said.

Delaware Department of Justice spokesman Mat Marshall said, “The vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges were lesser included offenses reached under a criminal negligence standard as opposed to the originally charged recklessness standard.”

Sentencing is scheduled for April 30. The vehicular homicide charge can bring zero to eight years in prison; the vehicular assault brings zero to six months incarceration and/or up to $1,150 in fines, the DOJ said. The speeding and cell phone violations will result in fines only.

Pierce was earlier indicted on a manslaughter count.

“The State may offer additional comments at sentencing; for now we are simply grateful to the jury for their service and consideration of the evidence,” Mr. Marshall said.

According to Dover PD spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman Monday, “We will have no further comment on the case involving Fred Pierce since he is no longer employed by the Dover Police Department.”

Delaware Deputy Attorney General Barzilai K. Axelrod prosecuted the case, with attorney P. Scott Wilson representing Pierce. Mr. Wilson was not immediately available for comment Monday.

Off duty crash

The incident occurred on Sept. 8, 2018 at approximately 5:44 p.m., police said. Pierce was off duty at the time and driving his own 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

An investigation determined that Pierce’s vehicle struck a Ford Flex that was stopped in the left lane of U.S. 13 approaching Walnut Shade Road, bringing the death of Catina Isaacs, police said. Traffic was backed up nearly half a mile at the time, police said.

Ms. Isaacs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pierce and a UPS truck driver were transported to Bayhealth’s Kent Campus in Dover with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Pierce was a Dover Police Department patrolman first class who was hired on March 9, 2015. He was first placed on administrative leave with pay on Sept. 10, 2018, and then moved to administrative leave without pay effective June 6, 2019 following an indictment.