Couple’s altercation brings felony charges

Terrance M. Weaver

LEWES — A 30-year-old man was charged with felonies after he engaged in a physical altercation with his girlfriend and allegedly attempted to strike her with his vehicle Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Delaware State Police were dispatched to John J. Williams Highway east of Angola Road at 3:47 p.m., spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. A 20-year-old female told troopers she and Terrance M. Weaver were involved in physical altercations on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the female said, she was struck by Mr. Weaver with his steel toed boots and chased with a piece of solid iron. Mr. Weaver allegedly drove a pickup truck toward the woman and attempted to strike her, police said.

Mr. Weaver allegedly returned to the home Sunday and another physical altercation occurred, police said. The female declined medical treatment and Mr. Weaver was taken into custody without incident at the scene, according to authorities.

Police charged Mr. Weaver with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony (two counts), aggravated menacing and related charges. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $135,100 cash only bond.