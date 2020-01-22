CR student found with firearm on school property

Dakarae Piazza

CAMDEN — A 15-year-old male was arrested after being found with an unloaded gun at Caesar Rodney High Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Dakarae Piazza, of Magnolia, told school administrators he had a firearm when contacted for an unrelated school policy violation around 10:10 a.m., Delaware State Police said. The weapon was located in his backpack and identified as a 9mm Glock, according to spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe.

Police said the teen also was in possession of a fully loaded magazine.

School administrators contacted CR’s school resource officer immediately, police said, and the teen was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 3.

Police charged the teen with carrying a concealed deadly weapon (firearm) and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone. He was arraigned before Kent County Family Court and released on unsecured bond to a guardian.

The Caesar Rodney School District posted a notice at the top of its website Tuesday explaining the incident and notified parents by phone at the end of the day, according to a district spokesman. The website message stated, “Through the swift action of our school administrators and our SRO, at no time were students and staff in danger during this incident. This matter was immediately turned over to the Delaware State Police.”

