Crash leaves two dead in Harbeson

HARBESON – Two drivers died in a near head-on collision Tuesday morning on Harbeson Road, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

The incident took place at approximately 6:39 a.m. when a 2007 Mazda 6 driven by a 46-year-old Joppa, Maryland woman crossed the center line into the path of a 2012 Hyundai Sante Fe, south of Rust Road.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and their identities were withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the Mazda driver was not wearing a seat belt, while the Hyundai driver — a 76-year-old Spring Grove, Pa. man -— was.

Harbeson Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.