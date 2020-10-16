Criminal, traffic charges follow Millsboro accident

MILLSBORO — A 41-year-old Dagsboro woman is facing criminal and traffic charges following an accident Thursday.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said Vera E. Curtis was driving a Ford Fusion that struck a Kia Forte from behind at approximately 3:35 p.m. on School Lane. Police said three juveniles were in the vehicle with Ms. Curtis at the time.

Vera Curtis

Police said a computer inquiry determined Ms. Curtis had several warrants out for her arrest for failing to appear for court. She was taken into custody, and a criminal investigation ensued, according to authorities.

An inventory search of her vehicle was conducted before being towed, Cpl. Pepper said. Approximately .987 grams of heroin, four Buprenorphine Naloxone film packets and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found.

Ms. Curtis was transported to Troop 7 and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child (three counts), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, driving a vehicle under the influence of drug, and failure to have insurance identification in possession.

She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and issued a $5,700 unsecured bond for the charges.