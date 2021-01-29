Criminal, traffic charges in separate incidents

GEORGETOWN — A 30-year-old Georgetown man was arrested on criminal and traffic charges as a result of two separate incidents, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Tyler Melvin

On Tuesday, authorities said Tyler Melvin allegedly struck a 66-year-old ex-roommate with his hand as he gathered his belongings at a residence in the 22000 block of Sussex Pines Road. Mr. Melvin then took the ex-roommate’s golden retriever and fled the scene, police said. Troopers were called to the scene at approximately 11:30 p.m., Cpl. Pepper said.



On Wednesday, at approximately 7:19 p.m., a vehicle chase resulted in Mr. Melvin’s arrest after he was initially seen driving at a high rate of speed on Cedar Creek Road, police said. The pursuit was discontinued, but police said Mr. Melvin was later located sleeping in his car in Milford and taken into custody without incident.



Mr. Melvin was charged with theft under $1,500 where the victim is 62 years or older, offensive touching, disregarding a police officer’s signal and multiple traffic violations. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3, Georgetown, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $5,500 secured bond.