Dagsboro man wanted on assault charges

DAGSBORO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old Dagsboro man.

Leonel A. Velasquez-Chery

The Delaware State Police said Leonel A. Velasquez-Chery assaulted another man Friday night. According to police, the incident took place around 7:50 p.m. on Shawnee Drive. Upon arriving to the home in response to a call, troopers learned Mr. Velasquez-Chery allegedly assaulted a 21-year-old man acquaintance in the residence and held a knife by his face.

A 1-year-old child was present at the time, police said.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Mr. Velasquez-Chery is facng charges of: Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (felony), Aggravated Menacing (felony), Assault 3rd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or going to http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.