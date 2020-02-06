Death investigation follows discovery of deceased woman in Laurel

LAUREL – Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after a 25-year-old woman was found deceased inside a residence Wednesday afternoon.

Family members checking on the welfare of the woman found her in a residence in the 100 block of North Central Avenue in the town limits of Laurel, state police spokesman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

At the request of the Laurel Police Department, Delaware State Police Homicide Unit assumed the investigation. Initial investigation began at about 1:25 p.m. on Feb. 5.

The woman’s body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

State police are currently withholding the woman’s name.

Investigation is in the early stages and further information will be released as it becomes available, Cpl. Jaffe said.

State police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Yeich at 302-741-2703.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.