Delaware AG: Arrestees in Camden protest won’t be prosecuted

WILMINGTON – Seeking to expand common ground in a time of significant social unrest, Delaware’s attorney general announced on Wednesday that 22 persons arrested during a June 9 protest in Camden will not be prosecuted.



AG Kathy Jennings said the determination came after reviewing evidence including videos and photos from the scene, 911 recordings, dispatch records and police reports.



Also, Justice Department officials had several hours of meetings with Dover and Camden area protesters, police and community advocates to gain greater perspective on their viewpoints, AG Jennings said.



“We discussed the disparate role of race that pervades America—no more or less with prosecutors and police than in all corners of our society,” according to the attorney general.



“We heard compassion and empathy for the community. But what struck me was their overlapping message: everyone—protesters and police— wants the same things. Equal treatment under the law. A decent life for their families. A fair chance at the American Dream.”



Ultimately, despite demands to investigate police and prosecute protesters, the attorney general said neither would assist in building better overall relations between the community and law enforcement.



“I may be demonized equally by those who push criminal convictions against protesters who were aggressive but non-violent, or against police who made arrests,” AG Jennings said. “Perhaps this is as good a sign as any that we must put June 9 behind us and find common ground.”



Dover Police and protesters pledged to continue communicating with each other, according to the announcement.



“That is how we make progress,” AG Jennings said.

In the announcement, the attorney general cited a quote from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.:



“Rarely do we find men who willingly engage in hard, solid thinking. There is an almost universal quest for easy answers and half-baked solutions. Nothing pains some people more than having to think.”



At the top of the news release was another quote from Dr. King:



“We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love …



“There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this, we are less prone to hate our enemies.”