Delaware Law Enforcement Memorial damaged with axe

DOVER – The Delaware Law Enforcement Memorial suffered significant damage when it was vandalized with an axe early Friday, Dover Police said.

According to authorities, officers were called to the scene at approximately 5:35 a.m. after a passerby saw a person striking the memorial on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Legislative Mall. The person was not present when police arrived, spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.



Police were at the scene within two minutes of the call, Cpl. Hoffman said. The witness initially reported seeing a sledgehammer being used.



Police said the neck of the kneeling officer statue was damaged. Also, two State of Delaware flags soaked in urine were found in front of the statue, authorities said.



An axe was left behind at the scene, police said.



According to Dover Police, “While we cannot release specific details at this time, (we are) confident that the suspect in this case is not affiliated with a group of demonstrators that have conducted protest activity in recent days.”

Investigation is ongoing and anyone with information was asked to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

Then-Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. was among the attendees at the memorial’s dedication on May 3, 2010, the Delaware State News reported at the time.



The names of 36 law enforcement officers who had died in the line of duty were included on a marble tribute behind the officer kneeling statue.



Then-Vice President Biden donated $26,000 that remained in his Senate campaign fund, the Delaware State Troopers’ Association gave $25,000 and Geno’s Steaks in Philadelphia donated $10,000 to the monument effort, a State News story said.



The monument fund raised more than $200,000.