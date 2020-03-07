Delaware State Police announces trooper, civilian of the year

Victim Services Specialist Corrie Schmitt, the 2019 Civilian of the Year, is shown with Superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen Jr. (Submitted photo/DSP Delaware State Police)

DOVER — At a ceremony held Monday, Delaware State Police Superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen Jr., announced the winners of the annual Trooper of the Year and Civilian of the Year awards, along with exceptional performance and lifesaving award honors.

Gov. John C. Carney Jr., Chief Deputy Attorney General Alexander Mackler, and Acting Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security Kimberly Chandler offered congratulatory remarks at the ceremony.

Trooper of the Year

Of 11 troopers nominated, the Executive Staff selected a member a Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit member. DSP did not release the trooper’s full name due to the sensitive nature of his position, a spokesman said

The trooper’s investigative knowledge and work ethic has contributed to the successful prosecution of multiple criminal cases, DSP said.

The trooper was also presented with the Randall Armistead Trooper of the Year Award on behalf of the DSP Troopers Association. DTSA Lt. Thomas Brackin presented the award.

Civilian of the Year

Victim Services Specialist Corrie Schmitt was selected among eight nominations.

Mrs. Schmitt has been with the Victim Service’s Unit since 2007 and is known to consistently go above and beyond, DSP said. In 2019 she was asked to take on a larger area of jurisdiction which included much more responsibility, two additional troops and six additional municipal departments, DSP said.

Additionally, troopers were also presented with the following awards:

Exceptional Performance:

Cpl. Randel Abrenica, Cpl. Corey Bastianelli, Cpl. Michael Brent, S./Cpl. Todd Buchert, Trooper Jermaine cannon, S./Cpl. James Dempsey, Cpl. Jenny Gleim, Trooper Hasan Halis, S./Cpl. Bridget Harris, Cpl. Michael Harrison, TFC George Justice, TFC Kathleen Koff, M./Cpl. Craig Lewis, Cpl. Rosendo Luna-Lopez, Cpl. Logan Pavlik, Cpl. Sean Rodrigues, Mrs. Corrie Schmitt, Trooper William Schuele, M./Cpl. Ed Sebastianelli, Trooper Zachery Sherwood, Patrolman Brandon Smith (Laurel PD).

Lifesaving Award:

Cpl. Jason Aviola, TFC Casey Breidigan, Officer Chelsea Chillas (DNREC), Officer Joshua Churchill (P&P), Cpl. Everett Eschbach, M./Cpl. Justin Galloway, Cpl. Christopher Garcia, Trooper Patrick Gaskin, Trooper Trevor Greenwalt, TFC Eric Gumbs, TFC Jennifer Hastings, Cpl. Donald Hickman, Trooper Dean Johnson, PFC Ashley Little (Laurel PD), S./Cpl. Matthew Long, Cpl. Rosendo Luna-Lopez, Cpl. Robert Mitchell, Trooper Cody Moyer, Cpl. Sean Murray, Cpl/1 Christopher Nicholson, Officer Thomas Passwaters (DNREC), Trooper Kyle Perry, Officer Jamier Powell (Camden PD), Agent Frank Robinson (DOJ), Cpl. John Scaramazza, Trooper William Schuele, TFC Matthew Skidmore, TFC Jordan Smith, Cpl. Robert Spanier, Cpl. Zachary Spudis, Trooper Anthony Stimac, Cpl. William Wallace.