Delaware State Police Homicide Unit probes death in Harrington

HARRINGTON — A 40-year-old man died after being found lying unresponsive in a roadway early Friday, authorities said.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, which began at approximately 1:10 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to Killens Pond Road, between Sandbox Road and Bloomfield Road. After troopers arrived, the man was taken to Sussex Bayhealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

The victim was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. His identity is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

Police said further information would be released as it becomes available.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective J. King at 741-2821. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.