Delaware State Police release name of airman in fatal crash

DOVER – Delaware State Police on Monday publicly identified an airman who died in a motorcycle crash near Dover Air Force Base last week.

Airman 1st Class Cameron Presnell, 20, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday’s accident at approximately 5:36 p.m. on the Puncheon Run Connector, authorities said.

Airman Presnell was assigned to the 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and a Dover AFB Honor Guard Trainer.

“Today, we lost a member of our family in a tragic accident,” said Col. Matthew E. Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander in a statement. “We share in the sorrow felt by his loved ones. We must not forget the valuable contribution he made to our country and the impact he left on our organization.”

Police said Airman Presnell was operating an eastbound motorcycle and failed to negotiate a curve due to his high speed and traveled off the south edge of the road and struck a guardrail. The Puncheon Road Connector was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit, spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.