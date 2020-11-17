Delmar fire causes estimated $250K damage

DELMAR — A fire at a commercial property caused an estimated $250,000 in damage Thursday afternoon, State Fire Marshal spokesman Chief Deputy John M. Galaska said.

The blaze at the Delmar Auto Center property in the 8000 block of Waller Road was reported shortly before 1 p.m., authorities said. The Delmar Fire Department arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from two structures at the property, Chief Deputy Galaska said.

Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.

State fire investigators were called to the scene and determined that the fire was accidental in nature and was caused by an open burning that spread into the adjacent structures, Chief Deputy Galaska said.

The structures were occupied at the time of the fire, Chief Deputy Galaska said. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.