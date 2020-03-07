Delmar man arrested for domestic-related attempted murder

BRIDGEVILLE — A woman is in stable condition after her ex-boyfriend allegedly broke into her home and stabbed her, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1:12 a.m. Saturday in a residence on Wilson Farm Road, said Sgt. Richard Bratz, a spokesman for the Delaware State Police.

Daniel King, 56, of Delmar allegedly broke into the residence, Sgt. Bratz said. Mr. King allegedly began assaulting the victim with a metal pipe before grabbing a knife from the kitchen and stabbing her as she attempted to call the police, Sgt. Bratz said.

Daniel King

The victim, whose injuries Sgt. Bratz described as serious, was taken by EMS to an area hospital. She is in stable condition.

Mr. King was taken into custody without incident, Sgt. Bratz said. He was transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with attempt to commit murder in the first degree; two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony; first degree burglary, occupied dwelling cause physical injury; aggravated menacing; possession of burglar tools; criminal mischief over $1,000 recklessly damage property; and endangering the welfare of a child committed a crime child witnessed by sight and sound.

Mr. King was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and then committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $215,000.00 cash bond.

