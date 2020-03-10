Delmar man charged with motor vehicle thefts

SEAFORD – A 30-year-old Delmar man was arrested on multiple motor vehicle thefts, commercial burglaries and other related charges, Delaware State Police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said.

Robert L. Barger Jr.

Robert L. Barger Jr. was found inside a stolen vehicle and taken into custody without incident by Laurel Police in a Food Lion parking lot, authorities said. Two vehicles were recovered, with several tools that were taken and located at an area pawn shop along with electronic devices, police said.

Police investigated burglaries at Bi-Rite Auto Sales at 24770 Sussex Highway on March 3 and Sunday, according to Sgt. Bratz.

Mr. Barger was charged with motor vehicle theft (two counts), third-degree burglary (two counts), possession of burglar tools, second-degree conspiracy (two counts), criminal mischief and theft (two counts). He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in default of $21,500 cash bond.